Gatik to integrate autonomous driving system with Cummins powertrains

California-based Gatik, which is developing short-haul, B2B autonomous trucking services, is to collaborate with Cummins on the integration of its autonomous driving system with Cummins’ advanced powertrain solutions across its fleet of medium-duty trucks.

Cummins will utilize its suite of advanced software features to integrate its powertrain solution to enable drive-by-wire (DbW) for Gatik’s medium-duty (Class 6) Isuzu FTR fleet, equipped with the Cummins B6.7 engine. The integration of Gatik’s commercial-grade autonomous technology with Cummins’ powertrain should increase functional safety and enhance the reliability of the autonomous system while improving fuel efficiency and vehicle performance on Gatik’s short-haul, B2B delivery routes.

“Cummins is excited to integrate its powertrain solution with Gatik’s automated driving system,” said Michael Taylor, general manager of global powertrain integration at Cummins. “Cummins powers nearly every type of application globally, so integrating our powertrain with automated driving systems like Gatik’s will allow our customers to choose the newest technologies to meet their needs.”