All-electric R5 Turbo 3E show car from Renault

Renault has announced it will unveil the company’s all-electric R5 Turbo 3E show car on September 25 at the Chantilly Arts & Elegance 2022 contest in France.

Designed around the Renault 5 Turbo and Turbo 2, the R5 Turbo 3E has been developed as an all-electric, rear-wheel drive vehicle for drifting on the racetrack.

Situated at the back of the R5 Turbo 3E is the powertrain comprising two electric motors – one for each rear wheel – and a 42kWh lithium-ion battery pack under the center of the floor. The vehicle’s powertrain has 280kW of total power and 700Nm of torque, which culminates in a top speed of 200km/h. A full charge of the battery pack can be achieved in two hours with a 380V/32A charger.

Built on a tubular chassis, the R5 Turbo 3E and its electric powertrain is protected by a flat base and an Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile-approved roll bar. Large air inlets on the front bumper provide additional cooling and downforce, while the body, doors and cockpit are made entirely of carbon fiber. Furthermore, a large rear spoiler has been added for additional downforce and plexiglass windows have been added to help achieve an overall weight of 980kg without the battery pack, or 1,500kg with. At the front of the R5 Turbo 3E, Renault has fitted a 225/35 R19 and at the rear a 325/25 R20.

“Renault 5 Turbo 3E combines ultra-tech design and willful exuberance with numerous references to the world of car racing and video games,” said Gilles Vidal, vice president, design, Renault. “This combination propels the show car into modernity and technology, and it’s at the frontier between the real and virtual realms. This pure electric drifter demonstrates that electric cars can also be fun with incredible performance.”