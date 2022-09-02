Latest automotive MCUs from STMicroelectronics

Electronics applications company STMicroelectronics has released details of its new microcontrollers (MCUs) for electrified drivetrains and domain-oriented, over-the-air (OTA) updateable systems, synonymous with next-generation electric vehicles (EVs).

Stellar P automotive MCUs are claimed to be the industry’s first qualifiable devices for model-year 2024 vehicles to integrate the new CAN-XL in-car communication standard. The company’s technology enables new and upcoming vehicle platforms to deal with ever-increasing data flows, ensuring peak performance.

Multiple versions of the Stellar series are now available and include the Stellar E series, a device capable of fast, real-time control and system miniaturization in power-conversion applications. Furthermore, it can maximize the benefits of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) power technology in electric vehicles’ onboard charging, DC-DC converters and traction inverters.

In addition to the E Series, STMicroelectronics offers the Stellar G series MCUs, which can perform as a secure data hub and real-time, safe aggregator of functions within the body domain primarily for zonal architectures. The series is capable of OTA updates, low-power modes and data routing over a broad set of in-car communication protocols.

The new Stellar P series of automotive MCUs delivers qualifiable devices that combine advanced actuation capabilities with powerful function integration. The devices have been designed to target the new drivetrain trends of EVs and domain-oriented architectures, resulting in real-time performance and energy management.

“The real-time, power-efficient Stellar P6 automotive microcontrollers combine advanced integration of motion-control and energy-management domains with actuation capabilities, ensuring a smooth shift from traditional ICEs/EVs to new drive-traction architectural patterns of software-defined vehicles,” commented Luca Rodeschini, automotive and discrete vice president, strategic business development and automotive processing and RF general manager at STMicroelectronics. “As the automotive industry begins work on new vehicle platforms for model-year 2024, ST is ready with the microcontrollers to support development and ease the transition to vehicle production.”