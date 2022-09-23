Quantron unveils portfolio of hydrogen and battery-electric trucks

Quantron is showcasing a range of hydrogen and battery-electric trucks at the 2022 IAA Transportation show in Hannover, Germany.

Working in partnership with Ballard Power Systems, Quantron has co-developed an FCEV heavy-duty truck. The Quantron QHM FCEV uses Ballard’s newly developed FCmove-XD 120kW fuel cell and the integrated eGen Power 130D e-axle from Allison Transmission. An optional Quantron aero package can be chosen to extend the truck’s operating range by 10%.

Also on display is the Quantron QHM FCEV 44-1000 tractor unit, which is designed for heavy, long-distance transportation applications and can deliver 700km of operating range depending on load and topography. The vehicle’s 54kg hydrogen tank is integrated within the frame for suitability and compliance with rules and regulations without having to fit a smaller tank.

Quantron also offers semitrailer tractors with a similar design. The QHM FCEV 60-2000 and QHM FCEV 44-2000 benefit from large 116kg tanks, which are positioned behind the vehicle’s cab and integrated into the chassis. With a much bigger tank capacity, a 1,500km range is possible from a single refuel.

The company is also showcasing its all-electric heavy-duty truck platform, the QHM BEV, which is available as a QHM BEV 44-400 tractor unit or a QHM BEV 27-400 chassis that can be built in several variations. The vehicle’s 392kWh high-voltage battery can deliver 350kW DC when fully charged, and has a range of up to 350km.

For the Quantron QHM BEV, electrification takes place without changing the power take-off technology in the area of engine-dependent power take-off, or gearbox-dependent power take-off.