Williams Advanced Engineering debuts ultra-high performance EVR platform

The latest ultra-high performance electric vehicle (EV) platform from Williams Advanced Engineering (WAE) was unveiled last week at the Low Carbon Vehicle (LCV) Show at Millbrook Proving Ground in Bedford, UK.

The company’s concept EVR platform has been developed to accelerate the ambitions of hypercar manufacturers, ranging from startups to well-established OEMs, and combines WAE’s extensive knowledge of vehicle and powertrain engineering.

Manufactured using a lightweight composite structure, a high-performance battery system is then mounted in the middle of the vehicle to ensure the best center of gravity. Highly modular by design, the EVR can be used for purely track-going EVs or their roadgoing counterparts, with or without fixed roofs. The highly flexible nature of WAE’s platform is down to the architecture’s central tub which enables open roofs and active aerodynamics to be used.

Propulsion is provided by an 85kWh battery with a peak power of 1,650kW, capable of delivering 0-100km/h in under two seconds and a top speed of over 400km/h. Total vehicle mass is under 1,800kg and fast-charging technology means the platform can be charged for a range of 450km in under 20 minutes. Depending on customer requirements, the EVR can be designed as all-wheel or rear-wheel drive through differing e-motor configurations.

The EVR is stated to provide a complete turnkey solution for startups with WAE delivering the whole vehicle, while a WAE partner or a supplier deals with exterior vehicle design. For OEMs, however, the platform can speed up time to market, with all engineering and assembly of the rolling chassis completed by the company. As technology advances the chassis can be upgraded with new motor and battery setups.

WAE is targeting the delivery of its first EVR-based prototype within 12 months from the project starting, through to the final delivery of a first production vehicle in 24 months. Additionally, an EVR-H hydrogen fuel cell variant is also being developed by the company.

“EVR combines WAE’s exceptional expertise in motorsport-bred lightweight, composite structures and high-performance battery powertrains with our knowledge in developing and delivering electric vehicle programs,” said Paul McNamara, technical director, WAE. “It rapidly accelerates high-performance electrification offering a turnkey solution for both startups and OEMs with an affordable business case, reduced time to market and a highly flexible architecture.”