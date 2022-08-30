Zeekr first to deploy CATL’s next-gen cells

Battery manufacturer CATL and car maker Zeekr have confirmed that the latter’s cars will be the first to market equipped with CATL’s Qilin batteries. The two companies have set up a five-year strategic partnership.

“[The] Zeekr 009 with Qilin inside will be delivered to our customers in Q1 2023, and the Zeekr 001 Qilin edition will be rolled out in Q2 2023,” said An Conghui, CEO of Zeekr. Supported by the world-leading SEA and the cutting-edge Qilin batteries, we will be able to offer absolute driving pleasure to our customers.”

The Qilin batteries are based on CATL’s third-generation CTP technology. With a volume utilization efficiency of 72% and an energy density of up to 255Wh/kg, they are claimed to be capable of delivering a range of over 1,000km. Moreover, by adopting large-surface cell cooling technology, CATL states that Qilin supports a hot start in five minutes and fast charging in 10 minutes. With the same chemical system and pack size, it can deliver 13% more power than a 4680 battery.

“Upholding the principle of delivering solutions with joint efforts, we are dedicated to enabling auto makers to build global high-end car brands with leading EV battery technologies and solutions, thus promoting global e-mobility transition,” added Dr Robin Zeng, founder and chairman of CATL.