Equipmake launches advanced high-power-dense e-axle for EV manufacturers

Automotive electrification company Equipmake has unveiled the Ampere-220 e-axle, a compact, lightweight, high-power electric drive system aimed at producers of high-performance electric vehicles (EVs).

The latest drive system solution features advanced 3D-printed electric motors with all power electronics, Equipmake’s very own silicon-carbide inverter and an integrated transmission system in a compact unit that directly powers the vehicle’s axle. Furthermore, the e-axle benefits from the Ampere electric motor, which features a spoke rotor design.

With a peak power of 220kW and a maximum motor speed of 30,000rpm, the Ampere solution is efficient and lightweight at just under 20kg – equal to a power density of 11kW per kg.

The component’s high level of performance is made possible due to the company’s additive manufacturing techniques, enabling the metal structure of the Ampere to be 3D-printed – meaning metal is only placed where it is needed most. Additionally, thermally efficient thin walls in combination with fine surface details and the motor’s overall structure result in a component with a high level of cooling ability. Its lightweight construction and low inertia also allow for increased rotational speeds.

“Equipmake has always been at the forefront of innovation in electric motors, with our APM range offering class-leading power densities thanks to their compact, lightweight designs,” said Ian Foley, CEO of Equipmake. “Ampere showcases the next leap, and combined with our own power electronics, including our silicon carbide inverter, and transmission system, we have created the Ampere-220 e-axle.

“With such a huge amount of performance in a compact, lightweight electric drive unit, one that is also ISO 26262 compliant and ASIL-D ready, Ampere-220 e-axle provides the total off-the-shelf high-performance electric solution for manufacturers of electric sports cars and supercars. It further underlines Equipmake’s position as a leading provider of state-of-the-art electrification systems to the automotive industry.”