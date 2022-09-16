World’s largest hydrogen trade fair to take place next month in Bremen, Germany

The world’s leading hydrogen trade fair, Hydrogen Technology Expo Europe, is the largest conference and exhibition exclusively dedicated to discussing advanced technologies for the hydrogen and fuel cell industry. The event will take place at Messe Bremen, Germany, on October 19-20, 2022.

The trade fair and conference will host 325+ exhibitors, 150+ speakers and five conference tracks. Among the companies exhibiting and/or speaking are Equinor, BP, Bramble Energy, Thyssenkrupp, Aramco, Johnson Matthey and E.ON.

Exhibitors at Hydrogen Technology Expo will showcase the latest innovative technology across the hydrogen supply chain, including engineering solutions, advanced materials, manufacturing equipment, infrastructure, and test and evaluation tools and services to finally commercialize hydrogen as a mainstream provider of clean, renewable energy.

“Current global conditions will see hydrogen become an essential part of the renewable energy mix and ensure long-term energy security in Europe and beyond,” said Mike Robinson, CEO of event organizer Trans-Global Events. “New technologies and investments have seen a recent ‘gold rush’ around the potential of green hydrogen. We are very excited to see the event’s rapid growth, which will act as a valuable opportunity for several industries to find out how hydrogen can decarbonize their sector.”

Government agencies, nonprofits and associations working toward increasing the share of hydrogen in the energy mix — both for environmental reasons and to secure energy supply – will also be present.Hydrogen Technology Expo Europe is strategically located in Bremen, where the German government has invested €30m (US$29.9m) to establish the city as a hydrogen hub, according to an article published on September 5, 2022, by FuelCellsWorks.

“I want to make Germany a hydrogen republic,” commented Bettina Stark-Watzinger, German Federal Minister of Education and Research. “After all, we will have to supply our industry with energy in a climate-neutral and reliable manner in the future. In doing so, we want to become independent of individual countries and, above all, work with partners who share our values.

“As a country of innovation, we now have the opportunity to make hydrogen technologies the next leading German export. The Bremen region and the HyBit project [Hydrogen for Bremen’s industrial transformation] in particular can make an important contribution here, as research and industry work hand in hand. The hydrogen economy is being tested on a small scale for the entire country. That’s why we are supporting this special project with a total of €30m.”

Launched in October last year amid the global pandemic, the event attracted 3,000 people and has grown to be the biggest expo in the world dedicated to the fast-emerging hydrogen sector.

“During the pandemic, we saw unprecedented demand from companies serving the hydrogen sector who wanted a dedicated in-person trade fair to present new solutions that can help propel hydrogen as a mainstream source of renewable energy,” said Robinson.

Governments worldwide have revealed ambitious hydrogen strategies as they race to achieve net zero and secure their energy supply amid the current energy crisis, with the UK and the EU also announcing hydrogen subsidy plans.

Hydrogen can be a “game-changer” for Europe, said European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen in her State of the European Union 2022 address on September 14.

Von der Leyen also announced an investment of €3bn (US$2.99bn) in a new European Hydrogen Bank to enable the EU to produce 10 million tonnes of renewable hydrogen every year by 2030.