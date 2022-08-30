BYD and Castrol extend agreement on EV fluids

Castrol and Chinese EV manufacturer BYD have signed a new three-year strategic collaboration agreement which will see BYD use Castrol’s advanced EV fluids in its growing range of electric vehicles. The agreement follows existing first-fill and service-fill supply arrangements that commenced last year.

As part of the latest agreement and based on in-house testing, BYD (China) will officially recommend the use of Castrol ON EV transmission fluid in its Han luxury flagship car. BYD will also promote Castrol products in its online stores, after-sales centers and across its dealer network in China. Both companies will use co-branded assets to market the products in a series of service campaigns designed to inform car owners about the benefits of using EV-specific lubricants.

“Castrol and BYD (China) have a long-standing relationship, and this is an important milestone in the development of Castrol’s new energy business in China. This strategic cooperation with BYD (China) will help us pursue EV opportunities in both first-fill and service-fill, underpinning Castrol’s leading position in the China EV market,” said Mike Zhang, VP at Castrol China.

The Castrol ON range includes EV transmission fluids, thermal fluids and greases.