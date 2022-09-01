Kleanbus reveals modular platform technology for electrifying buses

Bus repower company Kleanbus has unveiled the first images of its advanced modular platform technology, which is capable of turning any bus with an internal combustion engine into a fully electric vehicle efficiently and cost-effectively.

“With 97% of UK buses powered by diesel engines that emit large amounts of carbon, oxides of nitrogen and particulate matter – and a staggering 35,000 of them on the road – the [UK] faces a major challenge to rapidly decarbonize this vital transport sector and is struggling to move quickly enough,” said Joe Tighe, co-founder and CEO of Kleanbus.

He continued, “Replacing these vehicles with new electric buses is very expensive for private companies and government subsidies will take many years given fleet turnover rates. Kleanbus offers a fast and efficient way towards zero emissions, making buses cleaner, quieter, more comfortable and more valuable assets for operators.”

Kleanbus’ platform uses the company’s own integration technology and proprietary software in combination with fully warranted electric powertrain components from leading Tier 1 suppliers. This enables Kleanbus to use the very latest components and technologies, ensuring a wide variety of batteries and motors to design purpose-built e-powertrains which meet differing customer needs. Furthermore, the company uses e-motors which do not have permanent magnets and feature no rare earth materials.

At Kleanbus’ 2,743m2 UK facility, the company can conduct a full evaluation of the vehicle, the removal of all ICE engines and components and the scanning and prototyping of interiors. A bespoke platform is then designed ahead of electric motors being installed. Full testing and final certification complete the entire process. Repowering each bus takes less than two weeks.

“Leveraging the latest in fully warranted and proven components from leading Tier 1s, this technology-agnostic solution enables us to create a flexible ‘e-drivetrain in a box’, integrated into any vehicle via our own proprietary software,” continued Tighe. “I am hugely proud of our innovative system, but Kleanbus is more than a technology company, we provide a full one-stop shop to bus operators, with innovative financing and charging as part of the total package, making it easy for them to go zero emission.”

He added, “The potential for repowered buses is huge. They could bring about fully electric bus fleets six years earlier than relying on the roll out of new zero-emission buses alone. This could give a potential saving of over 4Mt CO2 and deliver health benefits of improved air quality sooner – and Kleanbus can play a crucial role in accelerating the transition to a clean future while providing lower operating costs for bus fleets.”