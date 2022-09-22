Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance powertrain details

Mercedes has unveiled details of the new Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance. The new vehicle features a 2.0-liter, longitudinally mounted turbo engine which is supported by a 2-speed electric motor on the rear axle. Mercedes states it is the most powerful production four-cylinder in the world.

For simultaneous, instant power and torque delivery, the vehicle has been fitted with electric support of the exhaust gas turbocharger. This works to eliminate turbo lag from the internal combustion engine while the C 63’s electric drive also works to power the car forward.

Both the electric powertrain and the high-performance battery offer 400V and have been designed in-house. Drawing on its Formula 1 expertise, the C 63 S E Performance’s battery has been developed for fast power output and draw with direct cooling of the cells. The vehicle’s combined system output is 500kW (690ps), with a combined maximum system torque of 1,020Nm.

The C 63 features a fully variable all-wheel drive system named the AMG Performance 4MATIC+ which also includes a Drift Mode. Active rear axle steering also features as standard.

“With its revolutionary concept, it brings a completely new approach to the segment, which until now has been primarily characterized by the promise purely of performance,” said Philipp Schiemer, chairman of the board of management, Mercedes-AMG. “With a maximum system output of 680hp, we do indeed keep this promise. But the intelligent P3 hybrid concept offers much more. I am sure that with this technology, which incorporates a lot of know-how from Formula 1, we will also appeal to a new group of customers.”

“With its Performance hybrid drive and electrically assisted exhaust turbocharger, the new C 63 S E Performance is a technological masterpiece that takes a new approach,” added Jochen Hermann, chief technical officer, Mercedes-AMG. “The electrified powertrain offers a whole new driving experience. The immediate response of the electric drive at the rear axle, the rapid torque build-up as well as the fast power output and also draw of our battery are very special features. Add to this the standard-fit rear axle steering and the fully variable all-wheel drive with Drift Mode – the new C 63 once again illustrates the high level of technical expertise that AMG possesses.”