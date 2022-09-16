Several performance revisions for latest Ford Mustang

For the latest iteration of the Ford Mustang, the OEM has installed its new Gen IV 5.0-liter V8 engine to deliver an increased level of performance and a better response for drivers.

Under the hood of the GT model sits Ford’s new air induction system with a dual air intake and a dual throttle body to ensure a higher rate of airflow and reduced induction loss. To further increase airflow, the GT benefits from larger grille openings to enable the 5.0-liter V8 to breathe more easily in open throttle scenarios. A new engine cover, tower-to-tower strut brace and neater fuel and brake routings also feature.

As standard on the GT, Ford’s rev-matching technology allows engine revs to be held when the clutch is engaged for peak torque between gear changes on models with a manual gearbox. The GT can be selected with either the OEM’s 10-speed automatic transmission or a six-speed manual transmission. An active valve exhaust features to provide interior occupants with differing engine sounds dependent on the driving scenario.

Six interactive and customizable drive modes can be selected by the driver for optimized performance: Normal, Sport, Slippery, Drag, Track 2 and a sixth customizable setting for individual driver preferences.

“This is the most athletic and confidence-inspiring Mustang to drive yet,” said Ed Krenz, chief nameplate engineer at Ford Mustang. “Whether driving an automatic or manual transmission, thanks to drive modes combined with fine-tuned digital engine, suspension and steering controls, we’re now able to give drivers peak performance everywhere, from their favorite roads to their local track.”