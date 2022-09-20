V8 twin-turbo hybrid for Lamborghini’s LMDh prototype

The first technical specifications for Lamborghini Squadra Corse’s LMDh project have been released ahead of the OEM competing in the Hypercar class of the FIA World Endurance Championship and the GTP class of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

To ensure the vehicle and its engine meets the rules and regulations set by the Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO), the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) and the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), Lamborghini’s race car will see a hybrid power unit, internal combustion engine and an energy recovery system (ERS) installed with a combined maximum output of 691ps.

The LMDh prototype will feature a 90° V-angle V8 internal combustion twin-turbo powertrain – the first racing engine fully developed by Squadra Corse. A multitude of companies have provided components for the build, with the electric motor for the ERS system having been developed by Bosch Motorsport, the power management and energy storage supplied by Williams Advanced Engineering and a 7-speed P1359 hybrid gearbox from Xtrac.

At a weight of 1,030kg without a driver or fuel, the vehicle will be capable of 340km/h. The base car has been engineered in partnership with Ligier Automotive, with many of the carbon fiber components being produced by Italian company HP Composites.

Lamborghini’s LMDh prototype will make its debut in 2024 in the IMSA Endurance Cup and the FIA World Endurance Championship.