Highly insulated measurement module captures up to 1,500V

New CAN measurement technology from imc expands the remit of data capture in high-voltage environments. The CANSASfit HISO-HV-4 can be used to capture differential voltages up to 1,500V and has 1,000V CAT II and reinforced insulation. It is equipped with four channels with banana laboratory terminals, capable of delivering measurement data via CANbus at a maximum data rate of 1kHz per channel.

The very compact CANSASfit clickable housing enables direct mechanical and electrical docking to other fit modules, in particular to the complementary HISO module types HISO-T-8 and HISO-UT-6, which are designed for measurements of temperature sensors (TC, RTD), low voltages and MEMS accelerometers, all riding on high-voltage potentials.

The CANSASfit HISO-HV-4 augments the company’s CANSASfit technology portfolio but also aims to fill a gap in e-mobility testing, extending the range of EV and battery test possibilities. imc’s CANSASfit data acquisition product line is suitable for assessments in mobile applications or on test rigs, and enables direct connection of all typical signals, including voltage, current, temperature, rotational speed, displacement and velocity.